Private Client Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $612.12. 1,022,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,569. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

