Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $250.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.69. 71,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.53. Primerica has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

