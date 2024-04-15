Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.68

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.68 and last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 267346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,262 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.