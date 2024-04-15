Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Update

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 850,200 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 119,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $197.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

