Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2196707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

