PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PLDT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PLDT by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in PLDT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.