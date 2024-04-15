PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
