Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.66. 482,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,610,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

