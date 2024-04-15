Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $272.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average is $236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.