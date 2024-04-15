Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 410,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 631.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.