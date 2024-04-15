Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%.
About Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
