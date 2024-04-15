Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

