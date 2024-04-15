Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

