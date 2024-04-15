Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.03 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

