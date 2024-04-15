Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

