Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $88.22. 4,685,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,192. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

