Persimmon (LON:PSN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,510 ($19.11) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,190 ($15.06).

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 1,288.73 ($16.31) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 925 ($11.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,501 ($19.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,602.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,346.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,282.05.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Persimmon

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 7,621 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £100,216.15 ($126,839.83). Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

