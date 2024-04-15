Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 59.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Shares of PPIH stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.42. 5,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.29. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

