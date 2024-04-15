Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.03

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 351661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Perion Network Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $571.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

