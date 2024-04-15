Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,410. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $2,189,350. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.