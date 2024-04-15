PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 559.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.60. 1,546,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

