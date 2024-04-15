PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.27

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1711547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
