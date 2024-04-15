PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.27

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1711547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.