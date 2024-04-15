Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

