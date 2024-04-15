PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 89,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,021.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,451,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,740.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.