Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.47% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 1,949,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

