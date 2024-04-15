Oxen Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $8,122.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,184.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00791579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00123009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00041405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00191490 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00102790 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,518,878 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.