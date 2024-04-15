Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 152,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,200. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

