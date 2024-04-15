Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of Optex Systems stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.18. 59,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.22. Optex Systems has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $7.79.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.