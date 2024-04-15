Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

