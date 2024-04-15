OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 69,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Recommended Stories

