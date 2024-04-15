OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) CEO Josh Riggs Purchases 3,390 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Riggs acquired 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OncoCyte Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.