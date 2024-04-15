ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. Analysts forecast that ON will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

