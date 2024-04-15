OMG Network Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $95.15 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001035 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.