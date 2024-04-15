Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 35,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,845,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,701. The company has a market capitalization of $407.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.51. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 693,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 301,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

