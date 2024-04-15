Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.41. 82,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,388. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

