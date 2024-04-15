Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 123,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,319. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

