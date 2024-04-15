Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,106,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

