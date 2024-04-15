Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. 235,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,845. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $499.61 million, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

