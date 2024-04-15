Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Alico accounts for 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 10,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alico by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. 13,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $206.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. Research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 3.17%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

