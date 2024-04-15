Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.68. 436,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

