Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,058,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 188,173 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after buying an additional 223,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. 1,047,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

