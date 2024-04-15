Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.3 %

PAYC stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.43. 359,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

