Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 592,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,533. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

