Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up approximately 2.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gentex worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 112.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,951,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Gentex Trading Down 1.3 %

Gentex stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.79. 547,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

