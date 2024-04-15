Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,271 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,076. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.