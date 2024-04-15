Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 334,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

