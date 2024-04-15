Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,294 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of S&W Seed worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

