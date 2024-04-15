Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 1,749 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves comprises about 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlanta Braves worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

