Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 954 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

