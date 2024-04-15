Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 6,965 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $140.32. 9,316,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,298,702. The stock has a market cap of $727.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

