NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.80. NWTN shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 452 shares traded.

NWTN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.