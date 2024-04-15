Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.85

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 71933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.